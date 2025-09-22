Support Specialist
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Motala Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Motala
2025-09-22
, Vadstena
, Mjölby
, Karlsborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Motala
, Linköping
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Support Specialist, you will be the face of our company and have frequent contact with our customers who mostly work in Swedish municipalities. You will provide top-quality support for Cambio Viva and other offerings to customers in municipal and regional operations. Your main responsibilities will include case management and troubleshooting, but as you become more senior in the role, there will also be possibilities to work with technical issues, testing, investigations etcetera.
To stay up to date with system developments and other news related to Cambio's products and services, you need to be able to independently review relevant documentation, analyze updates, and proactively acquire the knowledge necessary to perform your duties effectively. About you
You might currently be working in the field of social services or care and have a solid understanding of how journal systems and other IT systems are used in healthcare and social care. Or perhaps you're working in a supporting role and have a passion for helping others?
You need to have an interest in social services or care, as well as technology, and enjoy working closely with customers. You should be able to prioritize effectively in stressful situations. As a person, you are self-driven, flexible, and a humble team player who can also carry out investigations independently. Since you will be working closely with other teams and parts of Cambio, we value your ability to build new relationships and your appreciation for strong collaboration-both internally and externally.
At Cambio, we value initiative and personal growth. Our culture is built on Trust, Care, and Together-values that guide how we work and grow, both as individuals and as a company.
Requirements
Several years of experience:
Working with municipal systems in the social services or care sector or
Working with technical support and performing troubleshooting
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Comfortable working with IT systems and computers
It's a bonus if you have
Relevant university-level education or equivalent
Knowledge in The Social Services act (Socialtjänstlagen)
Experience with Viva
Experience in system administration
Experience working in HCL/IBM Notes
Understanding of ITIL processes, ITSM tools and good understanding of contact center tools
Additional information:
Place of employment: Motala
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link. We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at our career site. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9520129