Supply Planner
Zinzino Operations AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zinzino Operations AB i Göteborg
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Do you have a great interest in logistics and flows? Do you want to be part of a unique and exciting company in an expansive phase? Then Zinzino might be the right place for you!
Zinzino is now seeking an analytical and engaged Supply Planner to join our logistics team. As an employee at Zinzino, you can expect an exciting and dynamic work environment that offers a wide range of challenges and opportunities. You will have the opportunity to work alongside a team of exceptional colleagues who collectively ensure the supply of Zinzino's products to over 14 warehouses worldwide (with more to come).
Job Responsibilities:
As Supply Planner at Zinzino, you play a key role in the interface between our product category, manufacturers /suppliers and sales distributors.
Your primary responsibility will be to manage the flow of goods from suppliers to warehouses, ensuring timely and accurate ordering of the right products in the appropriate quantities. You will ensure a steady flow of stock without overcapitalizing on materials. This end-to-end process involves working with Dynamics365 as you are overseeing the flow of both core items and various campaign items which results in a diverse product range. This role requires a proactive, analytical and communicative approach. Effective communication with internal and external stakeholders is crucial to maintaining a seamless flow of goods.
Profile requirements:
To be successful in this role we believe you have
• University degree in logistics or related field and/or equivalent work experience.
• A minimum of 1-2 years of experience within Supply Chain.
• Proficiency in system usage and good understanding of processes.
• Proficiency in MS Excel.
• A detail-oriented, problem solving and structured mindset.
• Strong collaboration skills.
• Efficient written and verbal communication skills.
• Ability to think strategically and work towards long-term goals.
• Fluent in Swedish and English in both speaking and writing.
Personal qualities:
We are looking for someone who is self-driven and service minded, with strong numerical and analytical skills and a creative mindset useful when hunting root cause and provide new solutions. You are able to work independently and proactively, to ensure that the supply of our products is delivered to the right place at the right time.
You are used to work in a fast-changing and result oriented organization, thrives in a coordinating and fast-paced role with many different contacts internally as well as externally.
You are flexible and possess a good ability to prioritize your tasks as the workload can vary from day to day. You have great teamwork and communications skills.
Additional qualifications:
• Experience with procurement.
• Experience of project management
• Experience from the food supplement and/or FMCG industry .
• Experience with Dynamics365.
•
•
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. Beeing part of Zinzino you will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Fulltime position, start as soon as possible.
Placement: Västra Frölunda
Please apply as soon as possible. We process applications on a continuous basis and close the job opening once the right candidate has been found, so don't wait, send your application already today!
Let us get together and inspire change in life! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zinzino Operations AB
(org.nr 556655-2658) Arbetsplats
Zinzino Jobbnummer
7924213