Supply Operations Developer - Temporary position
2024-05-28
Company Description
IKEA Supply services (Sweden) AB is the organization that forms a link between the factory floor and the products on IKEA store shelves. We work with 1600 Suppliers all over the world for home furnishing, transport, logistics and distribution services, components and food.
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organization with its 700 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimizing replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability, and ensuring the right quality for all services.
We are now looking for a new Supply Operations Developer to join our team in Älmhult!
Job Description
You will secure excellence in total Supply Chain operational performance and contribute to further development, in close cooperation and alignment with all relevant supply chain stakeholders. You will contribute to reach customer perceived availability at the lowest total cost.
Included assignments as Supply Operations Developer:
You lead high-quality communication with on time- and fact-based supply information among stakeholders from the whole Supply Chain including Retail
You secure operational performance in Supply Chain from end-to-end perspective, within given scope and always having the customer value in mind, by working with
Handling Risk of Shortage
Range Changes,
Handling commercial actions,
Handling high inventory,
Delivery solution optimization,
Flow optimization execution,
Delivery lead time and OTD,
Slot management at sender and receiver side
You challenge and develop current logistical set up by identifying patterns of underperformance, noncompliance, deviations, and potential risks of disruptions.
You engage with respective stakeholders, together performing root-cause analysis and lead corrective actions. As well as taking initiatives to develop operational performance and reach agreed objectives
You follow up on execution of the Supply Plan and execution of market relevant plans in connection with the Market Operation Forum (MOF)
You support and contribute with knowledge and give input on improvement of current processes and ways of working.
Qualifications
To shine in this role, we wish that:
You have a university degree in logistics and/or other relevant background and worked at least 1-2 years with logistics/supply chain processes
You have leadership capabilities to manage complex stakeholders in a very dynamic environment
You have the capability to build effective and trustful relationships with both internal and external stakeholders and enjoy interacting with many different people
You have a proactive attitude, curiosity on improvements potentials and starting actions and initiatives to utilize the spotted potential
You have excellent presentation and communication skills
You contribute with a positive attitude, energy and drive
You have analytical skills and the ability to perform complex business cases, root cause analyses, scenario planning and lead conclusions to support the right business decision and implementation
You have computer skills and high proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
The IKEA culture & values inspire your everyday work, and it is natural for you to act as an ambassador for IKEA
We see stakeholder management as an essential part of this role. In the role as SOD, you will be member of a team where sharing and learning together is a very important part of developing the business. It is a bonus if you have good understanding and experience in IKEA supply chain.
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Yes? Then, why not apply?
Please note that the position is based in Älmhult and is a Temporal position for 12 months! For this position we are not offering relocation or mobility.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Rickard Malmström, Supply Operations Development Manager at Rickard.malmstrom@inter.ikea.com
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Femina Ladhani Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to receiving your CV and cover letter in English before 11th June, 2024 Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, so submit your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ikeagatan 1
343 36 ÄLMHULT
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8712559