Supply & Demand Planner to Husqvarna Construction!
2025-05-14
Are you an experienced supply chain professional with a passion for planning, coordination, and continuous improvement? Husqvarna Construction is now looking for a Supply/DP/IP Planner to join their dynamic team and take ownership of key processes within demand planning, supply management, and inventory control. This is a great opportunity to work in a global environment where your analytical skills and ability to collaborate across functions will make a real impact.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Husqvarna Construction is now looking for a structured and analytical Supply/DP/IP Planner to join their team in Jönköping. In this key role within the supply chain function, you will be responsible for optimizing inventory balance across the global network, ensuring alignment with customer service targets, forecast accuracy, and safety stock levels.
As a Supply/DP/IP Planner, you will collaborate closely with sales, factories, and planning teams. You will take ownership of demand planning, supply coordination, and inventory control. The role includes leading forecasting processes, managing supply orders, monitoring stock levels, and ensuring product availability according to plan. You will also support S&OP activities and drive root cause analysis when deviations occur.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Managing and improving supply plans and orders to manufacturing sites
• Leading monthly demand planning processes and aligning with sales forecasts
• Planning inventory and replenishment across the distribution network
• Acting as a key contact for S&OP, production scheduling, and supply meetings
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone with at least 3 years of experience in supply chain planning or a similar role
• Someone with excellent communication skills in English - both written and verbal
• Someone with strong analytical skills and proficiency in planning systems such as SAP, Excel, or similar tools.
• Someone with experience working in a fast-paced, international environment
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Intellectually curious
Other information:
• The role is a 6-month assignment, with the possibility of extension based on performance and business needs
• Location: Jönköping
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Husqvarna Construction is part of the Husqvarna Group and a leading global provider of machinery and diamond tools for the construction industry. With a strong focus on innovation, performance, and safety, they offer a wide range of high-quality equipment - from cutting and drilling machines to surface preparation tools and dust extractors. Their solutions are designed to support professional users in creating safe, efficient, and sustainable construction environments. Ersättning
