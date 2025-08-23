Supply Chain Specialist
2025-08-23
Do you have a passion for forestry and the environment? Do you want to make an impact on sustainability by ensuring businesses meet the right standards and address environmental deficiencies? If so, then you might be the match for our role as Forestry Supply Chain Specialist based in Sweden.
What you can expect:
As a Forestry Supply Chain Specialist, you will assess and verify the sustainability and legality of practices related to the forest and biomass products of our clients. For this, your professionalism and focus on quality will be central in managing part our client portfolio. Upon joining Preferred by Nature, you will have the opportunity to learn and develop the skills needed to manage certifications for clients and learning how to audit sustainability standards within forestry, biomass and chain of custody all with our distinct Preferred by Nature quality.
Working with us is never routine so the first year you can expect the following areas to be central to your work.
Help strengthen Preferred by Nature's brand by helping us manage our portfolio of certified clients in Sweden and Norway. This includes budgeting, creating service contracts, team identification, logistical planning, liaising with clients, audit preparation, auditing, reviewing and finalizing reports for approval, etc.
Building and maintaining professional relationships with clients by diligently planning audits and ensuring that high-quality reports are submitted on time.
Provide customer service to current and potential clients of Preferred by Nature in Sweden and Norway, but not limited to, providing information about certification, technical guidance on interpretation of certification standards and the certification process and trademark use.
Gain valuable insights in forestry by using your ability to communicate with people at all levels of our client's organization and with people with a diverse set of occupational and educational backgrounds.
Grow your own network and Preferred by Nature's client base by serving as a primary point of contact to support potential, new and existing clients with their sustainable certifications.
Your first year with us
Within three months, you will:
Complete onboarding and familiarize yourself with Preferred by Nature's mission and role.
Receive on-the-job training to transition smoothly into your role as an auditor and task manager. If you don't have certification experience, we will provide the necessary training related to FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) and SBP (Sustainable Biomass Programme) Standards and give you the skills needed to audit these schemes in accordance with our high-quality standards.
Enhance auditing skills through learning, observation, and assisting with logistics planning under the guidance of experienced auditors in Sweden.
Conduct supervised audits, prepare and submit audit reports for review, and manage small tasks within the audit portfolio.
Within six months, you will:
Transition from an observer role to a more independent auditor by leading smaller-scale audits under supervision, refining technical skills, and ensuring accurate and high-quality reporting.
Take ownership of a subset of audit tasks, managing them independently while supporting other team members in logistics, client communication, and data management.
Develop expertise in certification standards and customer service, preparing to manage client portfolios as a task manager.
Within one year, you will:
Operate independently as a lead auditor, handling a full portfolio of clients and managing the complete certification process from start to finish. Demonstrate mastery in auditing standards, client communication, and technical reporting.
Assume the role of a task manager for assigned audits, ensuring high standards of quality control, consistency, and adherence to Preferred by Nature's guidelines.
Expand your responsibilities to include regional support and training of junior auditors, contributing to the team's overall expertise and efficiency.
Important that you:
Have a college or university degree and 2 years of professional experience in the forest products sectors (timber, printing, paper industry, forestry) and related industries, as well as in environmental management
OR
High school certificate and 4 years of professional experience in the forest products sector
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Comfortable travelling nationwide (and internationally) as part of your job
Have a high level of integrity and business ethics to strike a balance between serving clients and, at the same time, not compromising your role as an auditor
Experienced with auditing and/or familiarity with FSC/PEFC CoC and FM
Experience using digital tools in your work (word processing, spreadsheet and presentations)
Native Swedish
Network within relevant industry and Service-minded
Potential to be able to sell and help with building networks and marketing
Residence in the southern part of Sweden
Would also be great, but not necessary, if you:
Familiar/knowledge of SBP standards
If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you!
What Sets Us Apart:
Global work culture
High degree of flexibility - remote work, work from home.
An in-depth onboarding and professional training that prepares you with the right skills and knowledge to thrive in this role.
Excellent opportunities for growth and professional development
Potential future international travel opportunities
A friendly, international team of colleagues, with a pleasant work environment
30 days of vacation leave per year
How to apply:
If you feel you meet the requirements of the role, please submit your CV and cover letter (in English), including salary expectations by 22nd September 2025 via the application form below.
Application pre-screening will be conducted during the application period.
Preferred by Nature wishes our staff to reflect the diversity of society and thus welcomes applications from all qualified candidates regardless of personal background.
