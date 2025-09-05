Supply Chain Quality Engineer
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Supply Chain Quality Engineer, you will be responsible for sustaining and maintaining the quality and functionality of the company 's supply chain.
Main tasks:
Receive and manage incoming customer Non-Conformity Reports (NCR) related to Supply Chain, from start to resolution, handled in JIRA, 8D format.
Make Supplier Corrective Action Report (SCAR), from start to resolution handled in JIRA, 8D format.
Lead regular follow-up meetings regarding quality with customers, internal stake holders and suppliers.
Monitor, prepare and visualize statistics of NCRs and SCARS on regular basis.
Experience and competencies
To apply for the assignment as Supply Chain Quality Engineer, you must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Supply Chain Quality, or equivalent working experience. Additionally, knowledge of quality methods like 8D, PPAP and FMEA, as well as familiarity with electronic device components (PCBA, plastic mechanical parts) and their production processes. A proven track record of building and maintaining relationships with suppliers and customers is essential.
Finally, strong judgment and decision-making abilities, excellent communication skills in English and the ability to collaborate and positively influence others in a team environment are essential qualities for the role. We expect you to have a strong drive for achievements!
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Per Nyberg at +46 73 152 02 78 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
