Supply Chain Planning Specialist
2024-08-16
ValueOne is recruiting a Supply Chain Planning Specialist on behalf of our client, Camfil AB, a global leader in air filtration solutions. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced planner with a deep understanding of end-to-end supply chain processes. You will play a key role in driving the implementation of demand and supply planning processes across different functions.
Camfil is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions. We provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.
The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in over 35 countries, and about 5,600 employees. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com.
The Role
The position of Supply Chain Planning Specialist is part of Camfil's global supply chain organization. The main priority is to drive the implementation of the demand and supply planning process, starting with a pilot project in Europe. The next step will be to support and coordinate the implementation of a Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process involving Sales, Production, Purchasing, and Finance.
Key objectives include improving service levels to customers, optimizing inventory, and harmonizing and streamlining the material planning process, moving away from manual routines. Part of the S&OP process is also to ensure correct production capacity to meet forecasted demand. The role will focus on continuous improvement of demand and supply planning processes and provide support and training to all Camfil sites.
The position is placed at Camfil's headquarters in Stockholm and reports to VP Group Logistics.
Main Tasks:
Participate in project to implement new system and process for demand and supply planning.
Improve the process for and quality of supply forecasts shared with critical suppliers.
Drive inventory optimization activities while improving service to customers, e.g., establish inventory reports and follow-up, analyze what items to keep in stock, optimal inventory levels, master data quality, etc.
Revitalize item classification policies and routines.
Help establish the Camfil Sales & Operations Planning process.
Provide training and support to Camfil sites related to the above-mentioned areas.
Identify and implement sustainability improvements.
Participate in other projects related to supply chain and logistics (warehouse process improvements, transport optimization, and others).
Support the rollout and best use of ERP Microsoft D365 FO.
Experience and Competencies
The ideal candidate holds an academic degree in Operations, Supply Chain Management, or Logistics Management and has at least five years of experience in Supply Chain Management, with deep knowledge of demand and supply planning. You should have a strong understanding of end-to-end supply chain processes and relevant experience from a global manufacturing company. Expertise in ERP systems is essential, and knowledge of D365FO is a big plus. Proficiency in demand and supply planning software and MS Office is required. Fluency in English is required, and Swedish is meritorious.
The ideal candidate has excellent communication and analytical skills, is result-oriented, self-motivated. Camfil highly values teamwork. Previous experience in project management, change management, LEAN production, and knowledge of warehouse processes, transport management, and customs procedures are meritorious.
What you can expect
A very interesting challenge in a global organization
Working independently in a team of highly dedicated professionals
Some travel mostly within Europe
Application
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? We look forward to receiving your application. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Richard Petersson (070 968 73 34 or 010 332 29 20) or Artiom Kravchenko (073 325 49 11). Please note that to apply for this position, you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish work permit.
