Supply Chain Operations Analyst
Saab AB / Logistikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla logistikjobb i Mölndal
2026-04-22
, Göteborg
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Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
This is not a passive, report-generating position. As a Supply Chain Operations Analyst, you will be at the front line of operational improvement digging into data, challenging the status quo, and translating findings into clear, actionable insights that drive real change.
You will work across the full breadth of our Supply Chain and Operations environment, collaborating closely with Transformation Project Managers, our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) team, the PM&T (Process, Method & Tool) team, and wider Operational functions.
You are the person who makes the invisible, visible and the complex, understandable.
What you will do
Analyse operational data from multiple sources, including our IFS ERP system and integrated software platforms, operational execution functions and more, to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement.
Prioritise identified opportunities against organisational strategies and transformation roadmaps ensuring effort lands where it matters most.
Review processes, methods, and tools end-to-end, including hands-on Gemba (on-the-ground) operational reviews.
Define and document the "as-is" operational state with precision, determine and articulate the "wanted" state grounded in industry best practice and validated with stakeholders and internal customers and clearly visualise and present the delta between the two.
Back everything with data. Every finding, every recommendation, every improvement claim is supported by robust, data-driven metrics.
Generate and support the development of future-state performance frameworks and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that will guide the organisation forward.
Provide continuous analytical support to Transformation Project Managers and cross-functional teams, keeping progress visible and decisions informed.
What You Bring
Experience
You have meaningful, hands-on Supply Chain Operations experience across one or more of the following domains:
Sales Forecasting, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) Demand Planning, Production Planning, Procurement, Incoming Goods, Warehousing, Production, Quality
Alongside your operational background, you have a strong analytical foundation - you are comfortable working with data, drawing conclusions from it, and presenting those conclusions in a way that resonates with any audience.
Your profile
Exceptional communication skills equally, comfortable on the shop floor and in the boardroom, Strong visualisation and presentation capability, you can take dense, technical data and turn it into something a non-specialist understands and acts on, Experience with IFS ERP is a significant advantage, Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Power BI, High autonomy you don't wait to be told what to do next. You find it, Ability and willingness to travel to our operational sites, An in-office, on-the-ground mentality you lead from presence, not from a screen.
Education
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Operations, Data Intelligence, Engineering, or a related field is preferred.
However we are pragmatists. If you bring 10+ years of deep operational and analytical experience, we will let your track record speak louder than your diploma.
What We Offer
Beyond the remuneration package: A challenging, high-impact role where your work directly shapes the future Supply Chain of Saab Surveillance, Outstanding colleagues a high-performing, tight-knit team with genuine team spirit, Broad exposure to all spheres of Operations no silos, no tunnel vision, Travel to our operational sites and countries, Employee share matching plan, Real potential for growth we invest in people who invest in us.
Requirements for Application
Demonstrable experience meeting the criteria above, Full professional fluency in both English and Swedish
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
A Final Word
If you are invited to interview come prepared. We will. We are looking for the best, and we take that seriously. This is your opportunity to show us what you are made of.
Think you have what it takes? We look forward to hearing from you.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1C (visa karta
)
413 35 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB helena.bjarnlind@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9869258