Supply Chain Manager | Ra Workspaces & Ikea For Business
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Älmhult
2025-07-23
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate for business and ready for a new challenge? Are you a driven leader that loves to develop business and together with many make an impact in what you do? Then this role may be for you!
We are now looking for a passionate, business minded and driven Supply Chain Manager to join us in RA Workspaces and IKEA For Business.
Range Area Workspaces and IKEA For Business is consisting of HFB 3 Workspaces and IKEA For Business, two different businesses, but with many synergies. Workspaces is a big share of IKEA sales with 2,5 BEUR and with focus on supporting people's key activities like Working, Learning and Gaming and with known top families like ALEX, MICKE, MITTZON and LAGKAPTEN/ADILS to mention a few. IKEA For Business sales is 10% of IKEA sales and 4 BEUR, continuously growing and with an even higher growth potential.
Our business is about making peoples and businesses lives better by developing products. It's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, are passionate about home furnishing and the business we're in and is curious in developing our Supply chain, eager to take out costs and is enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes and businesses.
Job Description
Your assignment in the Range Area will be to lead and develop the Supply chain function which consists of Demand Planning and Sourcing function. You will lead the sourcing and supply agenda from a Range Area perspective, both Workspaces and IKEA For Business, through close collaboration with key supply stakeholders.
Together with the Range Area management team, you will lead the creation of the HFB plan and the IKEA For Business plan through a collaboration across IKEA. You will ensure that opportunities and limitations from a supply chain perspective are integrated in the Range plan and that supply movements are reflected in the portfolio.
You will get the opportunity to work with many materials, categories and stakeholders. You will be responsible for the alignment and overview of the supply chain activities, such as deployment of platforms, material and sustainability agendas e.g. ensuring that 'Material direction' is being deployed in the Range Area.
You will be part of the Range Area management team, and report to Range Area manager Jesper Samuelsson. This is a permanent position based in Älmhult.
Qualifications
We believe that you:
Have several years of broad supply chain experience and proven experience of leading business and people successfully,
Can lead business topics with a holistic view and with both customer and supplier in mind,
Can build trustful relationships in teams, and with partners and stakeholders,
You are result oriented, you make things happen together with your team and partners!
Have analytical mind, good purchasing and supply chain understanding, good at finding solutions and the ability to work both strategically and on operational/tactical level,
You have a desire to constantly develop yourself and your team and you are a good example of IKEA culture and values.
You are forward leaning, solution oriented, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers. Leading with trust and giving space for people to take own initiatives comes naturally to you. At the same time, you are a strong communicator, can give clarity, direction and you are confident taking both easy and challenging decisions.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next step?
We look forward to receiving your application latest by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you during August, after the vacation period.
Please send your CV and a short answer to following questions:
What do you believe will be your biggest contribution and impact in this role?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9435376