Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications
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2026-06-02
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications / Clinical Supply Study Leads
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
• Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
• Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
• Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
• Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to execute demand and supply planning.
• Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Soft skills:
• Strong influencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
• Ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Deadline: 2026-06-12, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
Qualifications
The arena:
Would you like to utilize your planning and supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for your portfolio of global clinical studies? With constant new products and launches, there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and shape our future with a significant contribution to life-changing medicines.
We have an exciting opportunity for talented Supply Chain Managers to join our Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and we make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines – from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/d917c87f-2e16-4fdc-aa04-c43788f7d634
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9941743