Supply Chain Management Coordinator
2023-06-07
• Degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent.
• At least 2-3 years previous work experience in related field.
• Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel.
• Fluent in English in speech and writing.
• SAP experience is meritorious.
Job Description
To Samsung we are now looking for a Supply Chain Management Coordinator! In the role you will do demand planning and business planning. You will be deeply involved in Supply planning, Sales forecasting and coordination of various supply chain related issues and actively communicate with all local (Nordic) related area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency. Your tasks will among others be:
• Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• Update forecast in the system and maintenance the data for short and long term planning
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
• Analyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend and more
Company Description
"Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant"
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Supply Chain Management Coordinator you are willing to work with time sensitive deadlines, are an excellent team player and a great communicator. You are a dedicated and flexible person and are not afraid of holding meetings for several people.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Keywords: SCM, supply chain management, logistics, coordinator
