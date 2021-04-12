Supply Chain Coordinator To Samsung - JobBusters AB - Kontorsjobb i Stockholm

You have preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalentYou have work experience in related fieldYou have good knowledge in using MS Office, especially ExcelSAP experience is a plusYou communicate fluently in Swedish and English, written and spokenWe are looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator to Samsung in Kista, Stockholm. In this position you are a person in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning from Samsung factories into Nordic market, Supply Chain Coordinator does Demand planning, Purchasing planning, Sales forecasting and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency. Your task will include being responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality. You will own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast, update forecast in the system and maintenance the data for short and long term planning, and manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products. Also, you will be responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price), analyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend, and be in charge of communication with factories and headquarter ex. Reporting weekly sales discrepancy, demand change status, Coordination of daily operational issues. As a Supply Chain Coordinator your tasks will also include control of weekly / monthly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics, highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing, and coordinate for optimized inventory situation and prevent aging stocks. This position also include regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target.Personal qualitiesTo succeed as a Supply Chain Coordinator at our customer you have the willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines, you're an excellent team player with a natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums. Also, you're an excellent communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative. You have a strong numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues. As a person you are structured and thorough, dedicated and flexible, and have excellent social and communication skill (verbal and written).Full time position, office hours. The assignment is expected to run until 2023-04-30 with the possibility of extension.