Supply Chain Coordinator Cramo Group

Position Overview: We are seeking a dedicated and professional Supply Chain Coordinator to join our team in Solna, Sweden. In this role, you will work closely with the Team Leader Supply Chain Coordinator in the Solna office and cover all different categories. You will report to the Office Manager in Solna and support Category Managers and Heads of Categories across the entire scope of our operations.
Key Responsibilities
Order equipment and accessories, both bulk orders and ad-hoc on a case-by-case basis.
Handle goods receipt and invoices.
Coordinate serialized equipment registration forms according to set processes.
Gather and supply necessary data/information to the asset management team.
Collaborate with suppliers to create and maintain equipment delivery plans and follow up on execution.
Coordinate and follow up on Rental Ready standard equipment delivery and compliance from suppliers (including decals, ID tags, telematics, documents, etc.).
Support Category Managers in sourcing projects.
Assist OPCOs with operational supplier issues and gather required equipment documents as per the set process.
Manage all fleet procurement-related data in C-Buy, ERP.
Ensure supplier compliance with agreed terms and conditions.
Follow up on payments to ensure they are in accordance with agreed payment terms.
Coordinate annual rebates and kick-backs from suppliers.
About Us
Cramo Group, part of Boels Rental, operates across all countries within the Group. Boels Rental, a Netherlands-based company, is one of the largest rental companies in Europe, offering a wide range of modern, high-quality equipment and tools. With a large network of local branches and flexible delivery options, we provide tailored rental solutions for every project. At Boels, we believe in proactive and flexible thinking to meet our customers' unique needs.
A transparent, inclusive, and collaborative work environment where we address challenges together.
Opportunities for growth within the company. We value long-term employees, and many of our team members have been with us for over 10 years.
A clear career path: starting as a Supply Chain Coordinator, with opportunities to advance to Tactical Buyer, Category Manager, and Senior Category Manager, each step taking approximately 2-3 years with corresponding salary increases.
We believe that you are a professional with accuracy as your middle name, paying the highest attention to details. You enjoy interacting with people internationally, with internal colleagues and external partners (suppliers). You are highly organized, structured, and possess excellent communication skills. You prefer to work systematically, within defined processes, and under tight schedules. Additionally, you understand the importance of maintaining strong supplier relationships and are prestigeless, willing to roll up your sleeves and tackle any task.
Qualifications
Higher education in a technical or economics field, or similar experience.
Strong analytical skills and proficiency in MS Excel.
Basic understanding and/or previous experience in business negotiations is beneficial but not required.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Understanding of logistics and supply chain processes.
Application
If you feel that you fit the qualifications, please apply by using the button at the top of this page. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Eric Bergqvist, at eric.bergqvist@cramo.com
.
