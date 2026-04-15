Supply Chain Coordinator
Avincis Aviation Sweden AB / Speditörsjobb / Östersund Visa alla speditörsjobb i Östersund
2026-04-15
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Join our team as Supply Chain Coordinator at Avincis
Avincis is one of the world's leading Emergency Aerial Service Operators and the largest in Europe. We operate from more than 180 bases across Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greece, Mozambique and Chile. We operate a fleet of approximately 205 aircraft, including 165 helicopters and 40 aeroplanes.
Every day, we help save lives, protect communities and support essential operations - from air ambulance and search & rescue to firefighting and government support flights. With more than 3,000 employees across Europe, we combine the speed and precision of aviation with the power of purpose.
In the Nordics, we're now looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator to join our team at Frösön and contribute to our continued success.
What you'll do
Reporting to the Supply Chain Lead, you will support the delivery of all supply chain operations at our Swedish Logistics Hub at Frösön. Your role will be key in ensuring that aircraft parts are available to meet maintenance plans and operational demands.
Your responsibilities will include:
Aeronautical Procurement: Request quotations, evaluate suppliers based on price, quality, and reliability, and manage purchase orders from creation to follow-up. Build and maintain strong supplier relationships and manage claims when needed.
Logistics Coordination: Handle inbound and outbound freight, including receiving, dispatching, packing, booking shipments, and coordinating transport.
Warehouse Operations: Monitor inventory levels across the hub and operational bases, perform stocktaking, and ensure proper storage, labelling, and handling of components to maintain airworthiness.
Compliance & Safety: Ensure adherence to company policies, aviation regulations, and EASA requirements.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with maintenance teams and other departments to ensure timely availability of parts for planned and unplanned maintenance.
On-call Support: Contribute to a 24/7 operational environment, including occasional work outside regular hours to support critical operations.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a structured, proactive, and solution-oriented professional with a strong background in supply chain operations. You are someone who thrives in a dynamic and highly regulated environment, where safety, compliance, and attention to detail are critical.
Required qualifications:
Valid driver's license
Forklift license or similar certification (desirable)
Dangerous Goods training (desirable)
Skills and experience:
Minimum 5 years of experience in national and/or international supply chain operations
Experience in the aviation industry or relevant training
Familiarity with MRP systems and MS Office
Knowledge of customs processes and experience working with brokers and freight forwarders
Fluency in Swedish or Norwegian and/or English
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to act quickly in operational situations
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Strong organizational and time management abilities
Ability to handle and move goods when required
What we offer
At Avincis, you will be part of a purpose-driven organization where your work truly makes a difference. We offer:
A meaningful role in a growing international aviation company
A collaborative and supportive team environment
Opportunities for professional development
A workplace where safety, integrity, and trust are at the core of everything we do
Practical details
Location: Frösön, Sweden
Travels may be required
On-call duty (24/7) approximately every 3-4 weeks
Overtime may occur depending on operational needs
Ready to join us?
If you want to be part of a team that helps save lives and supports critical operations every day, we would love to hear from you.
How to Apply:
Send your CV and a personal letter to recruitment_nordics@avincis.com
. Mark your application with Supply Chain Coordinator. Last day to apply is May 14th. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. For questions about the position, please contact:
Ulf Hammar, Supply Chain Manager, ulf.hammar@avincis.com
+46 70 689 97 99
Robert Lundström, Accountable & Maintenance Manager P-145 robert.lundstrom@avincis.com
, +46 73 373 01 13
Come and join Avincis and help keep air ambulance services safe and efficient across the Nordic region! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15
E-post: recruitment_nordics@avincis.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Supply Chain Coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avincis Aviation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556617-7084)
832 56 FRÖSÖN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9855297