Supply Chain Coordinator - Temporary
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
We are now looking for Supply Chain Coordinator for a temporary position, initially for 12 months. As a Supply Chain Coordinator, you will be part of a close-knit team called Order Support with joint responsibility for the entire value chain from supplier to customer. You will have a large network of contacts both internally and externally (including suppliers, sales companies / customers, warehouses, freight forwarders), which makes the job both varied and stimulating.
We constantly strive to get better and to develop together with our customers, so improvement work is something we work with daily, which you will have a big role in.
About you
You are a positive team player who likes challenges and has a great interest in Supply Chain Management and customer service!
You are solution-oriented and like to work with continuous improvements. You are driven by working towards set goals and enjoy working both in groups and independently. You are a natural leader and enjoy coaching and support your colleagues.
As the Supply Chain Coordinator, you will:
Qualifying for you who apply for the position is specific knowledge of and experience of:
*
Relevant education
*
Supply Chain Management
*
Work experience in service
*
Business system (preferably Movex).
*
Microsoft Office
*
Very good knowledge of Swedish and English, both in speech and writing
What you can expect
We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly, and global environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have the possibility to make a big impact on our business unit's future success.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so please submit yours as soon as possible. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "48a5b4d8dc5c4ff7". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9250540