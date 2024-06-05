Supply chain consultant
Optimity AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optimity AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Optimity is looking for a Supply Chain Application Consultant to join our growing team in Sweden. We're looking for someone with lots of energy who will share our passion for using the latest technologies - including machine learning - to optimize our customers' supply chains.
You'll be joining a highly skilled team of consultants with plenty of opportunities for personal development and growth. You'll work closely with both our customers and in-house teams to deliver innovative, creative solutions. The role requires curiosity about supply chain business processes and software configuration.
About the role
Examples of tasks:
Capturing and analyzing customer planning requirements
Working collaboratively to design supply chain solutions - the focus is always on optimizing profitability for our customers.
Solution configuration
Integrating our product with existing business systems
Solution testing
Showing customers how to leverage our product to get as much value as possible.
The aim is to quickly progress to a point where you are ready to take on a greater responsibility towards our customers.
Our Swedish offices are in Stockholm, Malmö, and Gothenburg. Some work is at customer sites, and travel will be required from time to time, primarily in Europe.
Background & Skills
MSc, preferably with a focus on logistics and supply chain management, production and/or computer science.
2+ years of relevant work experience.
You are curious, analytical, open to opportunity, and ready to take on new challenges.
Fluent in English, Basic Swedish is preferred
Nice-to-haves
It is a plus if you have experience in supply chain and/or software implementations.
Basic programming skills are an advantage, especially SQL. This is not a must. It's more important that you are open to learning it.
Why join our team
You'll be working with the latest supply chain optimization technologies, including machine learning.
You'll be part of a team of smart and passionate people who love what they do.
Opportunity to learn and grow.
Interesting projects that make a real impact.
Flexible working hours and conditions.
We work with leading manufacturers in the Nordics and globally. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15
E-post: rekrytering@optimity.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optimity AB
(org.nr 556799-3398)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8732636