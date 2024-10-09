Supply Chain Assistant
We are offering a position in the medical device sector with ambitious and passionate people, contributing to improving the quality of life for patients all over the world with our products. Our work environment is agile and allowing for collaboration with dedicated people and knowledge sharing in cross functional teams. As a fast-growing organization, we provide room for development and taking on new responsibilities.
About the position
The Supply Chain Assistant will be responsible for warehousing, which mainly includes goods receipt, incoming inspection and shipping of customer orders. We are looking for a colleague with a positive can-do attitude, who value teamwork and is willing to be an important part of the Supply Chain team. Due to the industry we are in, it is important to pay attention to details, follow written procedures and understand the importance of correct documentation.
We are a global company and ship our products all over the world which means that all our documentation is in English, so you need to understand English in both reading and writing.
A young and motivated team will welcome you to introduce you to the job.
As one of our team members will be on parental leave beginning of March 2025, we are looking to hire a substitute as soon as possible for a 1-year contract, with possible extension.
Standard working hours are Mon - Fri 8:00-16:30.
Position report to Supply Chain Manager.
Recruitment is ongoing, and the position might be filled prior to deadline.
Your work will focus on
Preparation of product cartons
Packaging and preparing customer orders for shipping
All goods receival/Incoming inspection
Assist with regular removal/discarding of excess cartons from supplier deliveries
General inventory management
Provide support for Occlutech activities wherever needed
Backup for the production team
We are looking for a candidate, who
Has previous work experience from similar tasks
Has good collaboration skills
Is a team player
Pays attention to detail
Can communicate verbally and in written form in both English and Swedish
Our benefits
A family-friendly working environment
Being part of a growing international company
Comprehensive onboarding and training plan during the first months
Good work-life balance with flexitime and regular breaks
Beneficial pension and insurance package
Wellness allowance
Team building, employee and company events
Healthy work culture with a fruit basket, tea, water and coffee
Site breakfast once per month
Ready to apply?
We look forward to receiving your application (cover letter and CV) to jenny.landin@occlutech.com
. Only applications in English will be evaluated.
About Occlutech
Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive cardiac devices, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a global leading specialist provider in cardiac devices, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention, and heart failure. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 190,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in over 80 countries and has around 330 employees.
