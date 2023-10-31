Supplier Quality Manager
2023-10-31
We are looking for a Supplier Quality Manager responsible to ensure and maintain high supplier quality within Procurement, Saab Aeronautics. If you have a genuine technical interest and enjoy working in an international environment together with our supplier base, we can offer an interesting position.
Your role
Your main task is to coordinate deviations and quality issues to ensure that the supplier base is providing quality products to mainly Gripen, through close collaboration with international suppliers and cross-functional Saab Supplier Teams.
You shall also ensure that the suppliers have understood the requirement for FAI. Review of suppliers FAI documentation will be a part of the job.
You work closely with the Saab Sourcing and Supply Managers to support strategies and targets concerning quality. Whitin the quality assurance process you receive, validate, create, follow up and analyze quality remarks. You are also responsible for creating control plans for Saab's receiving inspection. You have a close collaboration and dialogue with Saab's design engineers, production representatives and quality department who are linked to purchased material and supplier deviations. You act as an important link between Saab and suppliers with the mission to assure that suppliers deliver products with high quality.
Your profile
To succeed in this mission, you are a team player with strong collaboration and communication skills. You are analytic and can make connections between a series of deviations and larger, underlying problems. You have an eye for details, as well as the ability to see the bigger picture. You are motivated to continuously streamlining and improving the business. At the same time, you enjoy working in a process-driven organization and have a deep understanding for work processes and their importance.
You are flexible and take great personal responsibility in planning and implementing activities and tasks. You enjoy working in an international environment and are comfortable in both production areas and management meeting contexts.
Required skills
* Interest in & experience from production, design, quality or procurement
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English
* Interest of cultural differences
Desired skills
* Master or Bachelor of Science or other technical education
* Knowledge from supplier quality assurance and quality tools
* Knowledge in production processes
* Knowledge in procurement / sourcing / purchasing
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
You will be part of a dynamic and supportive team of Supplier Quality Managers and Supplier Performance Managers organized under Procurement.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14
