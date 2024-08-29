Supplier Quality Manager - Hvdc Products
The global Supplier Quality function at Hitachi Energy HVDC is growing rapidly and in need of a Manager to lead the team of Supplier Quality Engineers driving quality improvement in the area HVDC Products, and lead it to further excellence. The area covers all purchased materials for the valve assembly as well as the control and protection system, MACH, meaning your team manages the quality in everything from electronics to load bearing mechanical structures.
In this role you will have a tactical to operational focus, meaning you will be responsible for driving actions within the HVDC Products Supplier Quality team to support the strategy defined for HVDC Supplier Quality function, as well as maintaining and developing the structure in which the team operates. As team leader for the HVDC Products Supplier Quality team you will be detrimental to the continued development of robustness in our supply base, thereby ensuring that HVDC can grow and support the green transition.
In this role you will report to the global Supplier Quality Manager for HVDC and be located in Ludvika, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Manage the team of Supplier Quality Engineers working with HVDC products in Sweden (people manager).
Coordinate the team of Supplier Quality Engineers working with HVDC products globally, making sure the global organization stays aligned.
Define targets supporting the HVDC Supplier Quality strategy for the team and support it in achieving them.
Maintain and develop the structure in which the team operates, including improving interfaces, processes and tools in your area of responsibility.
Support the team in planning their work and prioritizing as needed.
Support the team with guidance, leveraging the combined knowledge of the team, when faced with challenges.
Maintain a sustainable communication structure with internal and external stakeholders, making sure that stakeholders are proactively informed as needed, and prioritize requests from stakeholders, allowing the team to focus on creating value.
Maintain the team's skill matrix and individual development plan.
Expand the team with Supplier Quality Inspectors and support them in setting a risk-based inspection plan.
Your background
>5 years of experience in Supplier Quality Management or Quality Management.
>3 years of experience as formal or informal leader.
B.Sc. in electrical or mechanical engineering, or equivalent skills acquired through experience.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus.
Prior experience of HVDC valves and control/protection circuits is a strong advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 17! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
