Supplier Quality Engineer (mechanics)

For our Supply Chain Department, we are now looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer to continue to improve the quality from our suppliers of mechanical parts. At our Innovation Centre in Sweden, you will be a meaningful player in ensuring a fast and efficient supply chain that meets the demands from our production and our customers. We work in a global setting with suppliers all over the world in order to meet our customers' expectations! Sounds exciting? Then keep reading.
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Drive supplier approval through supplier audits, both remote and on-site, and follow up with periodic audits.
Communication related to supplier Key Performance Indicators regarding quality output and material deviations.
Drive activities to improve the supplier quality performance in collaboration with the supplier.
Participate in multi-functional supply chain and quality improvement activities.
Perform parts qualification in product maintenance and development projects.
Who You Are:
You encourage others to learn and adopt new technologies. You serve as a strategic partner to build, grow, and maintain profitable and long-lasting relationships with key accounts. You quickly and decisively take actions in fact-changing, unpredictable situations. You create teamwork allowing others across the organization to achieve shared objectives. You effectively communicate in various settings: one-on-one, small and large groups, or among diverse styles and position levels. You push yourself and help others achieve results.
For This Role, You Will Need:
A degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent experience in similar positions within the industry.
To be proficient in both verbal and written English and comfortable to operate in an international environment. If you speak Swedish as well, that is a plus.
To enjoy working in a multi-functional environment, driving the supplier base to high quality standards.
A personality that is willing to take action, with a personal drive to continuously improve quality and to get things done both individually and through others.
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Experience working with CMM Machine (Coordinate Measurement System)
Experience with Polyworks software
Our Culture & Commitment to You
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results. Så ansöker du
