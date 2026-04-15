Supplier Quality Engineer
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a purchasing and supply network quality environment where supplier performance, production processes, and component quality have a direct impact on the final product. In this role, you will work close to suppliers as well as internal teams across technology, operations, and purchasing to secure consistent quality standards throughout the supply chain.
The assignment combines supplier development, quality assurance, project work, and continuous improvement. You will help evaluate suppliers, strengthen quality systems, reduce risk, and support sustainability goals in a setting where quality expectations are high and collaboration is key. It is an exciting opportunity for you who enjoy combining hands-on quality work with broad influence across suppliers, projects, and internal stakeholders.
Job DescriptionYou will assess and evaluate potential suppliers based on their quality systems, capabilities, and performance history.
You will plan and carry out supplier audits and site visits to verify compliance with quality standards and agreed requirements.
You will review and approve materials and components sourced from suppliers.
You will drive quality assurance activities in projects, including APQP activities when needed, and support delivery according to DVP.
You will monitor supplier performance through regular reviews, audits, and follow-up of quality metrics.
You will work closely with suppliers to improve processes, quality systems, and ways of working.
You will support suppliers with guidance, expectations, and best practices to raise quality performance over time.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to solve quality issues, contribute to supplier risk assessments, and support cost reduction and sustainability initiatives.
You will maintain clear documentation of supplier evaluations, audit results, and performance development.
You will represent supplier quality in projects and sourcing activities within your assigned commodities, including review of PPAP submissions.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in engineering, Quality Management, or a related field, or equivalent experience in supplier quality engineering or quality assurance in a manufacturing environment.
Strong knowledge of quality management systems such as ISO 9001.
Good knowledge of quality improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.
Experience working with quality tools and methods such as SPC, FMEA, and root cause analysis.
Experience with supplier audits, supplier evaluations, and follow-up of supplier performance.
Ability to work effectively with suppliers and cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in digital tools, including Microsoft Office 365 applications.
Understanding of sustainability concepts such as carbon footprint analysis and related environmental frameworks.
Ability to complete required background checks.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive or marine industry.
Experience with APQP, DVP, and PPAP.
Experience contributing to supplier-related risk assessments and sustainability improvements.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7575172-1949195". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9857109