Supplier Quality Engineer
2025-02-03
The opportunity
As a global leader in power quality technology, we supply power quality solutions to customers all over the world. That is why we are looking for you who want to work with advanced technology in an international project-based organization. We want to strengthen our supplier quality work and we are looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer to join our team in Västerås, Sweden.
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system.
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Join our team!
How you'll make an impact
You will be a Supplier Quality Engineer in our Power Quality team, working directly towards suppliers within our scope as a member of our supply chain management (SCM) organization.
You will conduct supplier qualifications and audits.
You will be responsible for supplier quality issues and drive investigations following the 8D methodology.
You will drive and evaluate supplier performance measuring and reporting.
You will support new supplier onboarding by ensuring a robust qualification process execution
You will support supplier claim management process
Opportunity to travelling to suppliers for solving quality issues, quality process developments and inspection of components and products
Your background
A master's or bachelor's degree in engineering is a plus, this can be balanced by a relevant experience
Experience of relevant role within Quality/SCM function
Experience in quality audit execution (certified quality auditor would be a plus)
Good knowledge of or experience in manufacturing processes assessment
Ability to independently drive and lead the tasks in your scope
Good communication and networking skills
Good skills in English writing and speaking alike.
Swedish language is a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting opportunity? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck, helena.rydbeck1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Renee Lundgren renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
