Supplier Quality Development Engineer
2024-11-08
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Supplier Evaluation and Selection:
Develop procedure for and execute supplier quality audits.
Assess new and existing suppliers to meet requirements for performance, quality, cost and delivery of components.
Manage and communicate the Northvolt Supplier Quality Manual to suppliers and internally.
Develop procedures for evaluating and qualifying new materials and components together with R&D and Purchasing.
Support the supplier selection through robust qualification processes under the governance of Purchasing.
Quality Assurance:
Develop and implement robust quality assurance processes and procedures to ensure that incoming components, materials, and systems meet stringent automotive industry standards and specifications.
Conduct regular audits and inspections of supplier facilities to verify compliance with quality management systems, product specifications, and regulatory requirements.
Investigate and resolve quality issues through thorough root cause analysis, corrective actions, and preventive measures to prevent recurrence.
Driving Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP), Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), Value Analysis/Value Engineering (VA/VE).
Set up quality monitoring procedures and supplier KPI dashboards, evaluate supplier performance and make improvement proposals relating to raw materials and components.
Co-ordinate quality reviews, improvement and follow-up of raw material and component quality and conformity.
Oversee the Quality Control, inspection and testing plan of raw materials and components, review results and process performance and initiate improvement projects.
Act as the link between Northvolt manufacturing organization and suppliers in case of escalated severe and repeated quality issues and non-conformities.
Seek the support of Purchasing in case of unresolved issues, management issues etc in the course of the execution of the contract.
Develop, implement and audit standard procedures and instructions related to supplier quality management.
Contribute to implementation of electronic quality data sharing with suppliers.
Qualifications and experience:
BSc or MSc degree in Physics/Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
Education in relevant quality and industrialization discipline
Experience and specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. IATF16949, ISO 9001, TQM.
5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production.
Experience of supplier quality management in relevant industry, e.g. Li-ion raw materials, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food industries.
Experience from auditing suppliers.
Expert in non-conformity management and 8D.
Experience in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation to support efficient Supplier Quality Management.
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvements in manufacturing and with suppliers.
Experience from developing training and certification procedures and programs.
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma.
Good knowledge of SPC, FMEA, process capability, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Northvolt AB
