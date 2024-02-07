Supplier Quality Auditor
2024-02-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like a job where you regularly travel, meet new people and observe the production processes of various interesting products?
Do you easily create dialogue and communicate to people at all organisational levels?
Do you have the skills and confidence to communicate our requirements to suppliers in a face-to-face situation.
If so, this position could be an exciting opportunity for you!
In Scania Procurement, our SQ-Supplier Quality team is responsible for ensuring that the parts we get from our suppliers meet our quality standards.
We also work to make sure our suppliers maintain good production processes over time.
We are currently seeking a candidate to join our Supplier Audit Team, which is responsible for ensuring the quality of our suppliers.
While our team mostly focuses on high-volume parts, this particular position involves assuring the quality of suppliers in the low-volume range.
This diverse range of products includes tipper bodies, cranes, aircraft refuelers, fire trucks, military units, bus bodies, and much more.
Your Responsibilities:
Since we collaborate with external suppliers for bodybuilding operations, your primary responsibility will involve conducting quality audits to assess their compliance with our standards.
Adaptability and having the right approach plays a crucial role in helping suppliers meet our requirements.
When opportunities for improvement arise, your role will be to guide them in making the necessary progress.
Strong collaboration with the central purchasing team and local business units is a necessity.
This involves regular meetings to strategize and prioritize audits, as well as maintaining open communication to ensure everyone stays well-informed.
Our bodybuilding suppliers are predominantly spread across Europe, although some may also be located outside of Europe.
Consequently, you will be expected to prepare and plan for international travel as part of your responsibilities.
You'll also have the chance to help us improve our way of working.
Your Profile
We're looking for candidates who enjoy the varied tasks of an auditor, have strong integrity, work well alone or with a team, and have a technical degree from a university with several years of relevant experience.
Your primary expertise should center around quality auditing and manufacturing.
Given the diverse range of products manufactured by our suppliers, it's beneficial to have a technical background and a fundamental understanding of production processes like welding, painting, and assembly.
This knowledge will enable you to effectively identify potential issues.
Visiting suppliers is a big part of this job. Therefore, you should be prepared to travel, be fluent in English (speaking and writing), enjoy meeting new people, and be able to manage multiple projects at once.
If this description fits you, we'd love to see your application.
We offer
The position is located at Scania Procurement office in Södertälje Sweden.
The audits are mainly carried out in Scandinavia and Europe, so international travels are a big part of your work.
You plan your work independently, supported by well-defined methodology and process.
You will collaborate and develop ways of working together with broad network of colleagues within Scania, TRATON and Volkswagen group.
At Scania Procurement you will have engaged colleagues from all over the world.
For more information
Please contact Pär Engström, Supplier Quality Audits Manager, +46 8 553 837 92 or par.engstrom@scania.com
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates.
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than February 21th 2024.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21
