Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineer
2024-04-26
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) engineer's overall main task is to continuously strive to prevent customer disturbances caused by external suppliers not complying to given specifications (primary documents in Part Folder for Suppliers). Completing activities included in the SQA Engineer's role requires audit supplier sites. The extent of this travel depends upon various conditions.
The SQA Engineer's main tasks are to lead and support within the areas of:
• Support sourcing with Quality data collection
• Verify capacity and Quality (PPAP)
• Audit Suppliers
• Review/concur supplier selection with Procurement.
• Good knowledge in production or support
• Working with 8D reports analysis and actions.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
Education on university level or equivalent experience.
• Very good knowledge in manufacturing or similar.
• Good knowledge of R&D/ Plant/ Purchasing organization, working procedures and knowledge of ISO/ IATF 16949
• Knowledge of quality assurance methods & procedures.
• Leadership skills, able to drive suppliers towards concern resolution.
• Ability to work cross functionally to support in the quality solving process.
• Proficient in English written and spoken.
• Proficient in Swedish written and spoken (highly meritorious).
Personality
You have ability to cooperate, take initiative and lead concerns to robust resolutions (PCA) where you are work is structured, target driven, analytical and flexible. To succeed in the roll, you are independent, structured and appreciate a certain variety of workload. We believe you are team player that have a great social competence and enjoy having flexible working hours when needed. You are comfortable traveling to suppliers and be an ambassador for our company. Your approach characterizes positive mindset, openness, and constructiveness.
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Skövde
• Remote work: 25%
• Competence level: 3-4
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists mainly in technology, sales, purchasing and logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
