Supplier Manager
2024-11-28
Assignment description
Supplier Manager for our customer. You will work in close collaboration with our different supplier management functions and our suppliers.
You will focus on:
Define, implement, and manage the agendas for your Suppliers
Sourcing, contracting and management of our supplier base
Stakeholder management
Define and manage performance for your Suppliers
Early involvement on stakeholder projects
Required skills:
Driven, target oriented and flexible with passion for business and teamwork.
Commercial mindset, strong communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Service minded and desire to resolve issues which enables you to secure supply and contracts within current supplier base
Good communication in English, both written and verbal.
We believe you have at least 3 years of Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management background, preferably within the area of OEM, Manufacturing or equivalent
