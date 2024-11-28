Supplier Manager
Incluso AB Lund / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2024-11-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Lund i Lund
We are looking for a Supplier Manager for a global company in Lund with 25% remote work possibility.
You will work in close collaboration with our different supplier management functions and our suppliers.
You will focus on:
Define, implement, and manage the agendas for your Suppliers
Sourcing, contracting and management of our supplier base
Stakeholder management
Define and manage performance for your Suppliers
Early involvement on stakeholder projects
Required skills:
Driven, target oriented and flexible with passion for business and teamwork.
Commercial mindset, strong communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Service minded and desire to resolve issues which enables you to secure supply and contracts within current supplier base
Good communication in English, both written and verbal.
We believe you have at least 3 years of Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management background, preferably within the area of OEM, Manufacturing or equivalent.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Lund with 25% remote work possibility. Start is in January 2025, One Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Lund Jobbnummer
9035286