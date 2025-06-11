Supplier Development and Quality Engineer
We don't just build technology. We build hope for everyone dealing with cancer.
What you'll do at Elekta
As a Supplier Development & Quality Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in improving supplier performance and ensuring quality standards are met across the Elekta supply chain. Based in Stockholm, you will serve as a specialist in supplier quality and development processes, supporting Elekta's operations globally and indirectly leading improvement initiatives that span multiple teams and regions. You will contribute to the continuous advancement of Elekta's Quality Management System and play a critical part in driving long-term supply chain success.
This role includes up to 40% travel and offers a unique opportunity to collaborate across engineering, procurement, and manufacturing disciplines to deliver innovative cancer care solutions to the world.
Responsibilities
Drive, execute and coordinate SDQ activities in product development
Work with suppliers to ensure effective containment and root cause analysis using tools like 8D, 5-Whys, Fishbone, DOE
Apply Core Quality Tools such as APQP, FMEA, MSA, and PPAP where appropriate
Develop proactive quality plans with suppliers and promote a zero-defect culture
Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and external suppliers
Conduct part approvals for new/changed components, including physical inspections and process audits
Conduct audits of supplier QMS, parts, and documentation to ISO13485/9001 and Elekta's Quality Agreement (QAA)
Write audit reports, track non-conformances and follow up on actions
Support supplier selection process with SDQ input
Train suppliers in LEAN, Six Sigma, DFM, DFA, PFMEA, and more
Participate in engineering change processes and historical quality reviews
Manage supplier-raised changes, deviations, and escalations
Maintain audit readiness through QMS documentation and training
The right stuff
You're a results-driven quality professional with a collaborative spirit. You thrive in complex, cross-functional environments and enjoy being hands-on with both strategic planning and tactical execution. You're passionate about continuous improvement and comfortable taking initiative to drive change.
A team player who leads by example
Excellent communication and influencing skills
Strong initiative and self-motivation, with the ability to work independently
Comfortable representing Elekta internally and externally
Flexible with working patterns and travel
Experienced in managing multiple concurrent tasks and priorities
Confident leading workshops and improvement activities
What you bring
You bring a strong background in engineering, supplier development, and quality assurance. You're well-versed in industry best practices and know how to build quality into the supply chain from the ground up.
At least a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent
Extensive experience in manufacturing, engineering, and supplier quality/development
Demonstrated success in driving supplier quality improvements using best practice tools
Proven experience facilitating supplier development initiatives and improvement workshops
Fluent in English, with proficiency in a second language being an advantage
Well-developed IT skills and familiarity with quality documentation and systems
Experience working in matrix organizations across global teams
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every requirement-your unique skills and experiences might be exactly what we're looking for!
What you'll get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose: hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone-regardless of where they are in the world-to have access to the best cancer care. You'll join a team that values innovation, collaboration, and quality, and you'll be empowered to grow your expertise in a global environment with meaningful impact. You will also receive a benefits package, the specific contents of which depend on the country in which you are hired.
Hiring process
We look forward to hearing from you! Please submit your application and résumé in English via the "Apply" button.
Your Elekta contact
For any questions or further information about this position, please contact our Global Talent Acquisition Partner responsible Gustaf Ericson at gustaf.ericson@elekta.com
. We do not accept applications via e-mail.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives, and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a presence in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
