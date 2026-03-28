Summer Worker - Identity and Access Management
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-28
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the IT Infrastructure & Operations group in the IT division.
The IT Infrastructure & Operations group is responsible for managing and maintaining ESS data centres, private cloud infrastructure, servers and computing resources, storage and backup systems, network management, internet connectivity, wireless and mobile networks, identity and access management, and IT security.
As an Identity and Access Management (IAM) summer worker, your main tasks will be to assist with regression testing of key user scenarios in the One Identity Web Portal, with a particular focus on joiner and registration workflows, and to carry out exploratory testing of the Web Portal and IT Shop from an end-user perspective.
You will help review the visibility and presentation of information in the Web Portal, document testing results and recommendations in a structured manner, and support the development and update of end-user knowledge base material such as step-by-step guides, screenshots, tips and articles.
You will also assist with service desk support activities related to the access object lifecycle, help collect and organise information for onboarding new access objects and services, and support supervised improvements to IAM-related workflows, user guidance and service request processes.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• Enrolled at university in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or a related field
• An interest in identity and access management, usability testing, service processes or end-user support
• Experience with web applications, documentation, testing or basic front-end technologies would be beneficial
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
• Minimum age 18 years
We believe that you enjoy analysing how services work from an end-user perspective and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You are observant, methodical and able to describe findings clearly in writing. We also value initiative, sound judgement and a willingness to ask questions when dealing with business-critical access processes.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 6 weeks. Planned start date is June, 2026 or per agreement.
Your workplace is on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 2026-04-12.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
Contact persons
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruiting Manager Remy Mudingay at remy.mudingay@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker at nerusha.naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9825545