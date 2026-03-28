Summer worker - Documentation and Process Support
European Spallation Source Eric / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-28
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the IT Infrastructure & Operations group in the IT division.
The IT Infrastructure & Operations group is responsible for managing and maintaining ESS data centres, private cloud infrastructure, servers and computing resources, storage and backup systems, network management, internet connectivity, wireless and mobile networks, identity and access management, and IT security.
As a Documentation and Process Support summer worker, your main tasks will be to assist with the review, clean-up and update of internal documentation across agreed ESS platforms, including the intranet, Confluence, CHESS and JIRA.
You will help update onboarding documentation and related guidance material, review documentation structure, wording, formatting, links, ownership information and metadata, and identify duplicate, outdated, incomplete or inconsistent content for correction.
You will also assist in updating CHESS documentation to reflect organisational and process changes, support the review of JIRA tasks and related records in line with agreed instructions, and maintain clear records of changes made, outstanding issues and recommendations for follow-up by permanent staff.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• Enrolled at university in Information Science, Communications, Business Administration, Information Technology or a related field
• Experience editing or structuring documentation in Confluence, SharePoint, wiki platforms or similar tools would be beneficial
• A strong eye for detail and an interest in documentation quality, process support and content organisation
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
• Minimum age 18 years
We believe that you enjoy creating order, improving clarity and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You are structured, careful and comfortable working through detailed content methodically. We also value initiative, good judgement and the ability to keep track of changes, open questions and follow-up items.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 12 weeks. Planned start date is June, 2026 or per agreement.
Your workplace is on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 2026-04-12.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
Contact persons
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruiting Manager Remy Mudingay at remy.mudingay@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker at nerusha.naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9825548