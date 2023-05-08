Summer trainees within Sustainability
Join us for a summer of action!
Sustainability is an instrumental part of how Duni Group creates value in the market. We are looking for two summer trainees to join our sustainability team for 8-10 weeks in June to August this year at our headquarters in Malmö. This is an opportunity of a summer to make a difference.
The role
As a summer trainee you will work with sustainability related projects together with others as well as on your own. There are several concrete tasks that will help advance the Duni Group sustainability agenda. You will look at start-of-life aspects for our portfolio, support our carbon calculator tool development and strengthen our e-learning tools to mention a few examples.
Who are you?
As a company based in Malmö, we at Duni Group want to offer students at Malmö and Lund universities the opportunity to apply your experience from your studies in a real-life setting. You have at least two years of full-time studies done, either in program directly linked to sustainability or in other relevant programs but with a genuine interest and experience from sustainability questions. As a person you are results oriented, likes working in a team but also able to work independently.
Why Duni Group?
We offer you the opportunity to work in an international company where sustainability is high on the agenda. You get to work together with passionate colleagues and through our commitment, we help each other reach our goals. Here you get to work globally in Duni Group with a base at our HQ in Malmö. You will be part of the central sustainability team.
Further information and application
We would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job! Please send us your application, CV and cover letter, in English, by 23:59 March 27, 2023.
Employment period: at least 8 weeks, starting from early June, full time position, hybrid work with at least 3 days/week in the office.
If you have questions about the position or the process, please contact sustainability@duni.com
.
We are building diverse, inclusive teams and as an organisation, we, therefore, encourage candidates with all kinds of backgrounds to apply.
Applications will be reviewed for 2 weeks after the 27 March deadline.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in attractive and sustainable products and services for table setting (Duni brand) and take-away food and drinks (BioPak brand). The two brands are marketed in more than 40 markets. The Group has some 2,200 employees in 21 countries, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand, and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Dunigroup.com
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website www.dunigroup.com.
