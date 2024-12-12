Summer Job 2025
2024-12-12
At Kongsberg, we believe that we can achieve world class solutions through dedicated people and continuous improvement of or our technology. We have a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products with reduced emission and damage to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity and together we can create a work environment that brings the best out of everyone. We are very positive that you want to contribute to our development, and that you want to develop within Kongsberg.
Are you a student looking for a summer job? Here's your chance to gather valuable experience in a global technological company with world class products on the marine market. You will also have the chance to connect with future job opportunities as Kongsberg Maritime is always looking for new talents to join the team.
At Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn we are now looking for motivated and committed summer workers for the period June - August 2025.
Who are you?
As a technological engineering company focused on innovative technical solutions for vessel propulsion systems, we are mainly looking for students with relevant education in engineering, communication, sales, supply chain and/or project lead. Since we are a global company, you should have a high level of English. You are a driven and goal-oriented person who takes responsibility of your tasks. You are a team player with positive mindset, and you should feel comfortable in communicating with other departments, both locally and globally.
If you match the criteria above and find this opportunity interesting, you are most welcome with your application! Applications should consist of CV and a personal letter stating what education you are attending, what kind of work tasks you are interested in as well as a short presentation of who you are. Applications are welcome in both Swedish and English.
Since we are company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to nationality will be part of the selection process and selected candidates will undergo background checks.
Last day to apply
Please note that your application must be sent through our online recruiting system, in due time; March 31th. Candidates of interest may be offered positions prior to this date.
Who are we?
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, advancing the maritime industry with zero-emission integrated technologies. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation drives us to solve our customers' toughest challenges. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, we operate in 35 countries with manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide.
In Kristinehamn, we are 320 dedicated employees working in sales, research, development, design, service, training, and assembly of market-leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre is one of the world's premier facilities for marine propulsion system development and testing.
At Kongsberg Maritime, we are committed to the Sustainable Development Goals. The oceans and marine resources are critical to us, and we focus on developing products that reduce emissions and harm to marine life. We believe in a diverse workplace that allows everyone to contribute to their full potential. We are excited that you want to be part of our journey and grow within Kongsberg.
Protechting People and Planet
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
HR Specialist
Annie Blomkvist annie.blomkvist@km.kongsberg.com +46 72 142 47 94
9057910