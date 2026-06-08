Cluster General Manager, Nordics
Takeda Pharma AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Takeda Pharma AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As Cluster General Manager for the Nordics, you will lead the overall performance and strategic direction of the business across multiple countries. You will be accountable for delivering sustainable growth, translating strategy into impactful execution, and ensuring operational excellence across the cluster.
This is a senior leadership role with end-to-end responsibility for business outcomes, requiring strong cross-functional collaboration and the ability to navigate a complex, multi-market environment.
You will report to the Europe Markets Head.
How you will contribute
• Own full P&L accountability and drive financial performance across the Nordic cluster
• Allocate resources effectively across markets, balancing revenue, cost and investment priorities
• Translate global and business unit strategies into clear, actionable plans at country level
• Ensure consistent execution and performance tracking across all markets
• Lead and align cross-functional teams including Commercial, Medical, Market Access and Public Affairs
• Oversee product launch planning and execution, ensuring strong delivery against objectives
• Drive transformation initiatives and implement operating model changes
• Ensure compliance with applicable regulations and internal policies, maintaining strong governance and risk management standards
• Lead, develop and inspire senior leaders, building organisational capability and succession pipelines
What you bring to Takeda
• Relevant higher education degree or equivalent professional experience
• Proven track record in senior leadership roles with full business accountability, including P&L responsibility
• Experience working across multiple countries or in a regional environment
• Strong experience leading organisational change and transformation initiatives
• Ability to lead and influence cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders
• Strategic mindset combined with strong operational execution skills
Additional Information
• The role may require domestic and international travel
• The role involves responsibility across multiple Nordic countries
• Employment conditions are governed by applicable Swedish labor law and company policies
Equal Opportunity Statement
The company applies equal employment principles. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age.
Application Information
• Applications are assessed based on the qualifications listed above
• The recruitment process may include interviews, reference checks, and other standard assessments
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18
E-post: ricardo.lucas@takeda.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Takeda Pharma AB
(org.nr 556113-0302)
104 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9952756