Subject Matter Expert
2024-06-17
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
This position reports to
Global eCommerce Program Manager
Your role and responsibilities
You will be responsible for implementing, integrating, and maintaining order related customer support processes. Transitioning and teaching Channel Partner order processes with the end goal of standardization and centralization of said processes around the world. Be directly responsible for smooth order processes in Scandinavia, evolving in other European countries and finally implement standard processes around the world. Works closely with and assists the relevant OPC team that provide customer support, including order and payment-related assistance to achieve target levels of service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
• Processes incoming orders and manages all aspects of the order fulfillment process to ensure that customers receive accurate and timely delivery of products.
• Acts as the first port of call for customers' queries and orders and ensures the resolution of customer issues.
• Aids in new Business Development Opportunities for the Channel Partner Business related to your responsibilities.
• Implements and ensures compliance with the ABB code of conduct, global and local standards, tools, policies, and processes in the assigned area.
• Supports to increase operational excellence and customer satisfaction in the order process.
• Engages with OPC team to implement centralized order processing from around the world.
• Supports achievement of established targets by overseeing progress and implementing improvement actions as needed.
• Communicate progress, timelines, and deliverables to key project stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
Vast experience in Order handling & fulfillment.
Extensive knowledge in relevant systems & tools (SAP, BOL, Salesforce, SoFa, Wizard etc.).
Customer Satisfaction focus.
Demonstrated ability to problem solve even during high workload periods.
Previous teaching experience of processes and/or systems.
Familiarity and experience with Process Automation Solutions offerings.
Verbal and written fluency in English is mandatory, other languages are a plus.
Infrequent travel may be required.
More about us
