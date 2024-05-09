Studio Engineer( Interior,Exterior,CMF,Lighting)
2024-05-09
Description
Complete vehicle engineering knowledge
Complete understanding of vehicle development process.
Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
Technical university or equivalent, +10 years solid working experience from automotive industry is required.
Extensive automotive product concept and component engineering experience on Aesthetic sensitive areas. Experience working in a design studio is merited.
An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements, and lead times.
Requirements
Job Responsibilities
Translating engineering requirement into design possibilities
Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design
Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas
Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering
Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
Understand and implement technical input and limitations in the design models
Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues
• Arbitrate, drive and document agreements between engineering and design
Help setting up design clay models regards to standing heights and wheel positions
We Offer
Empowering Projects: With 500+ clients spanning diverse industries and domains, we provide an exciting opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking projects that leverage cutting-edge technologies. As a team, we engineer digital products that positively impact people's lives.
Empowering Growth: We foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development. Our dedication is to provide timely and comprehensive assistance for every consultant through our dedicated Learning & Development team, ensuring their continuous growth and success.
DE&I Matters: At GlobalLogic, we deeply value and embrace diversity. We are dedicated to providing equal opportunities for all individuals, fostering an inclusive and empowering work environment.
Career Development: Our corporate culture places a strong emphasis on career development, offering abundant opportunities for growth. Regular interactions with our teams ensure their engagement, motivation, and recognition. We empower our team members to pursue their career goals with confidence and enthusiasm.
Comprehensive Benefits: In addition to equitable compensation, we provide a comprehensive benefits package that prioritizes the overall well-being of our consultants. We genuinely care about their health and strive to create a positive work environment.
Flexible Opportunities: At GlobalLogic, we prioritize work-life balance by offering flexible opportunities tailored to your lifestyle. Explore relocation and rotation options for diverse cultural and professional experiences in different countries with our company.
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
