Student/Recent graduate job (Partime/Fulltime)
BøthOfUs AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BøthOfUs AB i Stockholm
Please, read the below ad carefully before applying
BøthOfUs is a company founded in 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The company focuses on creating digital tools, working on UN, EU and other institutional projects.
We also run our own programs for startups, SMEs, Coworking places, business on digital transformation. This means doing workshop and helping them to move from traditional business to digital business.
We create and raise funds for institutions to run international projects such as EU <> AU projects , EU <> LATAM projects and EU <> Japan softlanding.
About the role we are looking for
1) We are looking for student or recent graduate who would like to work on all fields in the company
2) The job responsibility includes, running social media, creating programs, ideating together and participating in workshops
3) We need young people, so the recent trends and current mindset could be applied on the work
4) You must be entrepreneurial and motivated.
5) Ability to speak EU language is a plus
Partime/ Full time
We are looking for both Partime and full time roles
Compensation
The first month is training internship, this is some tasks which will be used to evaluate the candidate and the first month is unpaid.
Following first month, the candidate to second month will get a internship stipend of SEK 5000 to SEK 8000 for second and third month.
After third month based on performance the salary is applied upto 6th month.
After 6th month, the role will be converted to full time employment from internship
Location :
The location of the job is hybrid, based remote and in our office in Södermalm near medborgarplatsen Tbana.
Please, do not apply, if you applied to any of our jobs in last 3 months and did not got selected.
Please, note only successful candidate will be contacted
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24
E-post: kay@bothofus.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BøthOfUs AB
(org.nr 559098-3036)
Bogårdsvägen 38 (visa karta
)
128 62 SKÖNDAL Arbetsplats
Bøthofus AB Jobbnummer
9027656