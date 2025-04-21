Student Assistant
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Sundbyberg, located in Rissne, opened 2018 and has got 700 students in Y4-9. We are now looking for a student assistant to help a Year 5 student with special needs on a daily basis starting August 7th.
The job involves supporting students in different learning situations and in daily movements during lessons, breaks and lunch. It is important that you are experienced in handling students with diabetes. It is crucial to have a buy in and work towards our IES Ethos: A safe and order environment, High academic expectations and bilingualism. Please, read more on our website www.engelska.se/sundbyberg.
Main tasks of student assistant include:
1. To assist an individual student and other students in the classroom and during breaks.
2. To work in cooperation with teachers and other staff.
3. Join a specific YearTeam (arbetslag).
4. Mentorship for 16 students.
5. Attend meetings with Guardians and outside authorities.
6. Be on lunch duty as well as break duties inside and outside the building.
