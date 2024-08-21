Student Assistant
2024-08-21
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Sundbyberg is a school allocated in Rissne and has got 700 students in Y4-9. We are now looking for a student assistant for Senior school to work with a specific student on a daily basis throughout the school year 24/25. The job involves supporting students in different learning situations and in daily movements during lessons, breaks and lunch. You will be led by our Assistant Principal for Sr school.
It is important that you speak Swedish and can command the English language since the student has got Swedish as their modern language and your colleagues are bilingual.
Main tasks of student assistant include:
1. To assist an individual student and other students in the classroom and during breaks.
2. To work in cooperation with teachers and other staff and especially in a specific Year Team.
3. Attend meetings with the family.
