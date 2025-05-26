Structural Analysis Engineer To Alten Sweden
2025-05-26
WE ARE LOOKING FOR STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS ENGINEERS WITH EXPERIENCE IN STRENGTH CALCULATIONS
Are you a driven and meticulous calculation engineer with a strong interest in structural strength and analysis? Do you want to work on technically advanced projects alongside some of the industry's sharpest engineers? Then this could be the opportunity for you!
ABOUT THE POSITION
We are seeking experienced structural analysis engineers with solid competence in strength calculations. You will work on advanced structural analyses in projects with high demands on safety, performance, and quality. The work is carried out in close collaboration with designers, project managers, and other engineering disciplines.
Your tasks will include, among other things:
Performing strength calculations and FEM analyses of structural components
Validation and verification of calculation results
Documentation of analyses and technical reports
ABOUT THE ROLE
LOCATION: SWEDEN (LINKÖPING, STOCKHOLM, GOTHENBURG OR ARBOGA)
Start Date: As soon as possible
Clearance Requirement: NATO citizenship
QUALIFICATIONS
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, or equivalent
Several years of experience in strength calculations, preferably in the aerospace, automotive, or defense industries
Strong knowledge of FEM tools such as Hypermesh, ANSYS, Abaqus, or Nastran
Experience working with advanced materials such as composites and metallic structures is a plus
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is meritorious.
MERITORIOUS:
Previous experience from defence sector or the aerospace industry
Experience working according to aviation standards (e.g., EASA, DO-160)
WE OFFER YOU:
Challenging and technically exciting assignments
Opportunity to grow in your professional role alongside experienced colleagues
Flexible working conditions and an inclusive work environment
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with over 57,000 employees across approximately 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the entire product development chain for leading companies in several industries including Automotive, Defense & Security, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Sector, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are approximately 1,300 dedicated employees spread across 9 offices in cities ranging from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen for five consecutive years - an award for companies offering unique career and development opportunities.
