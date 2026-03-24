Strategy Project Manager
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are looking for a Strategy Project Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in April, 9-month limited contract to begin with.
Scope We are seeking an experienced, customer-centric leader to join the Customer Experience team. If you are deeply committed to customer excellence, bring strong leadership capabilities, understand customer communication and support operations, and take pride in delivering high-quality experiences that create real business value, this may be the ideal next step in your career. In this role, you will be part of the CX leadership team, leading a group of specialists and collaborating closely within an agile organizational structure. You will report directly to the Global Head of Customer Experience and play a key role in shaping how the company supports, engages, and communicates with customers worldwide.
Level Senior 7-10 years
Assignment description and main responsibilities
In this role, you will drive the global Customer Engagement agenda by leading specialist teams in customer communication and support, ensuring strong operational alignment between HQ and markets. You will secure the prerequisites needed for efficient operations and play a central role in future-proofing and delivering strategies that strengthen customer support and communication to drive loyalty, customer satisfaction and world-class operations. You are a leader in your field and come with extensive experience and know-how always ready to engage, improve and constructively guide teams forward.
Key Deliverables
• Deliver on Customer Engagement OKRs and strategic priorities
• Drive and implement customer support and communication strategies
• Market governance and performance management
• Lead specialist teams within customer communication and support
• Ensure operational prerequisites and frameworks are in place for effective execution
• Manage and optimize the budget for Customer Engagement initiatives, ensuring effective allocation and cost control
• Responsible for ownership resolution areas within commercial goodwill, technical goodwill and buybacks
Competence Requirements To thrive in this role, you are proactive, adaptable, and detail-oriented. You take ownership, meet deadlines, and are comfortable adjusting direction when needed. You can work independently with sensitive information while also thriving in a collaborative, cross-functional environment. You are equally confident driving strategic initiatives and handling hands-on operational tasks, especially being comfortable in direct customer dialogue. You have executive presence and can influence peers and senior colleagues using data, storytelling and clarity in delivering presentations and successful projects.
We believe you have:
• A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Communication, Customer Experience, or a related field
• Minimum 3 years people management experience
• At least 5-7 years of experience in customer engagement, customer support, customer communication, or a similar CX-focused role, preferably at a senior or leadership level
• Strong knowledge of customer engagement frameworks, communication principles, and support operations
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Experience collaborating across multiple countries, cultures, and time zones
Other requirements
• Preferably experience in coordinating urgent response and delivering clear, timely communication under pressure.
• Contact center experience, understanding performance driving concepts and KPIs
• A high level of discretion when handling confidential or sensitive information
• Experience in handling escalated customer cases
The team You will lead two HQ-based specialist teams within the global Customer Experience organization, each managed by a dedicated line manager.
Community Engagement A team of specialists responsible for customer communication across social media and the Community Platform. Their scope includes brand and product communication, customer loyalty, support messaging, and social media monitoring. They collaborate closely with Product, Quality, and PR.
Engagement Operations
A specialist team supporting global contact centers with second-line support, performance management, roadside assistance, and both commercial and technical goodwill operations. They act as the central operational hub ensuring consistent and efficient customer support worldwide.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in April, 9-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7456238-1911413". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9817490