Strategy Manager
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2024-09-03
Are you ready to shape the future of our Commercial Strategy? Do you have the ability for seeing the big picture and thinking strategically? If so, we want you on our team!
About Our Department:
In today's rapidly changing world, technology and business models are evolving at an unprecedented pace. At Scania, we're embracing these changes head-on. Our Strategy and Compliance group within Sales & Marketing (S&M) is at the forefront of this transformation.
We're developing a new commercial strategy to navigate these business disruptions and internal realignments. As part of our team, you'll work cross-functionally within S&M and across the entire Scania organization. Your role will be to challenge, communicate, iterate, and implement strategies that will drive Scania's success in this dynamic environment.
About the Role: As a Strategy Manager, you'll be at the heart of our evolving business landscape, driving the development and implementation of our new commercial strategy. You'll work closely with various teams across Scania, including S&M Business Areas, Commercial Operations, Central Strategy, Communications, and Finance. Your mission? To challenge, communicate, iterate, and implement strategies that will propel Scania into the future.
What You'll Do:
Develop and implement our Commercial Strategy in collaboration with key stakeholders.
Participate in governance and decision forums.
Represent S&M in cross-functional meetings.
Support Business Areas in their strategy development process.
Develop scenarios and strategic plans.
What We're Looking For:
A strategic thinker with a big-picture mindset.
Someone with a diverse background who can navigate different geographies and functions.
A self-driven individual who can simplify complex details and thrive in ambiguity.
A customer-first mentality is a must.
Qualifications:
A University degree.
Experience in strategy development.
Fluent in English.
If you're ready to make a significant impact and help shape the future of Scania, we'd love to hear from you!
For More information
This role will report to Dieuwke Reitsema-Wilschut, Head of Strategy and Compliance. For more -information please contact Dieuwke, 070-0878597.
Application
Your application should include a cover letter and a CV. Latest day of application is 13 September 2024. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8877653