Strategy Manager
2023-11-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to also become a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Within Sales and Marketing, we have set up a separate function (KF) to increase our speed and focus on the e-Mobility value stream. We are aiming for a value stream with an entrepreneurial "company mindset" with end-to-end responsibility and clear accountability for the e-Mobility business. We have created an empowered organization that functions as the backbone of the e-Mobility value stream. It is characterized by speed and flexibility, customer collaboration with a probing mindset, and a focus on developing solutions and creating engagement for the people working in the value stream. We believe that these are the main abilities needed to lead in this new increasingly complex environment, and lead is what we intend to do. We, at the eStrategy & Portfolio Management" team, are the strategic muscle and the spokes persons for e-mobility solutions at Scania. Our experts guide and challenge the e-Mobility and Scania organization to take the right decisions towards a sustainable future. We are now looking for an E-mobility Strategy Manager to join our team and become part of this exciting journey.
Your role
We are the KFP - eStrategy & Portfolio Management team, a tight-knit and highly exclusive group. Our team is a diverse blend of nationalities, ages, experiences, and backgrounds. What binds us together is our unwavering positive attitude, strong team spirit, high degree of professionalism, and a shared passion for actively shaping Scania's future.
You will engage in a range of exciting project-based deep-dive investigations, all aimed at fortifying our strategic initiatives. This will involve actively participating in and leading these projects. Furthermore, you'll play a crucial part in the development, execution, and communication of Scania's e-mobility strategy in collaboration with key stakeholders. Your responsibilities also encompass the creation of compelling presentations, proposals, and business cases. These materials will serve to effectively illustrate and convey our purpose and strategy.
As a key contributor, you will have a significant presence in various decision-making forums dedicated to defining and tracking our strategy. Your role will include the critical task of ensuring the availability of the right level of decision material. Finally, your role will necessitate close collaboration with multiple stakeholders on a diverse range of strategic topics, spanning across e-mobility, Scania, and Traton.
Why we are convinced that this is an awesome job
• You will be a key contributor within Scania to shape and influence our journey towards a sustainable transport system
• You will grow a big personal network within and outside Scania and be very visible in the organization.
• You will work in an inspiring environment of a fast-growing new team of highly skilled and motivated people. Our mood managers at KF and their activity plan will boost your motivation. You will have an incredible learning curve covering electrification, strategy, new ways of working, new methods and way more. This will challenge and grow your personal skills.
What you need to bring with you
Ideally, you have worked with the standard tools and frameworks used in strategic work, but you also understand the value of challenging the traditional ways. Furthermore, you have excellent analytical skills which enables you to synthesize complex information and provide actionable recommendations. Your advanced presentation skills help you to create compelling presentations at all levels within the company. It would be a big benefit if you have experiences from the automotive industry with the specific challenges and opportunities in the area of electrification.
You are not afraid of working in a highly volatile environment. Instead, you see the opportunities to shape your assignment, the processes and the organization with your own ideas. To be successful in this position you are a team player, a good communicator and you have a strong ability to network and reach results through others. You inspire people by your optimistic, passionate and engaging personality. You have a commercial and/or technical university degree. It is important that you are fluent in English since communication skills are key for the role. Occasional travel will be required.
What We Offer
Competitive Salary
Flexible Working Hours
Opportunities for Skill Development through Courses and Programs
Company Car
Performance Bonuses
Parental Benefits
Access to Various Sports Clubs
Free Health Center with a Gym and Classes
Convenient Scania Job Express Bus Service Between Stockholm and Södertälje
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team, we'd love to hear from you!
For any questions please contact Thomas Schnabel, Head of eStrategy & Business Intelligence: +46 767 232 069.
