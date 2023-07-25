Strategy Analyst
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Strategy Analyst to provide analysis and recommendations to assist with the development of VFS' corporate strategy.
What you will do
At Volvo Financial Services you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Strategy Analyst, you will assist the Manager, Strategy with the development of VFS' long-term strategy by conducting industry and trends analysis in the financial services, mobility, and transportation industries.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
Conduct and maintain market and industry intelligence
Analyze competitors and the competitive landscape
Provide recommendations on competitive positioning, strategic moves, and other growth opportunities
In-depth analysis on topics relevant to our services development agenda
Assist with framing and executing on VFS' 2030 corporate strategy
Monitor and provide updates on VFS' corporate strategy development
Assist with due diligence reviews of potential VFS partners
Liase with other Business Areas and Group Strategy to ensure alignment on strategic initiatives
Other duties and projects as assigned
Your future team
You will report directly to the Manager, Strategy and work closely with Global Strategy and Innovation team. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate is passionate about innovation, strategy, technology, entrepreneurship, and customer-centric development, with good financial modeling skills and an understanding of financial statements and accounting standards. You also have an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrate superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as work with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
3+ years of prior work experience
Bachelor's degree or equivalent, Master's degree a plus
Critical thinking and analysis skills
Comfort with consolidating details to summarize key findings
Proficiency with PowerPoint and Excel
Good written communication skills
Prior experience in finance or strategy a plus
Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking English, additional language a plus
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
