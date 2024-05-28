Strategic Topic Manager
Company Description
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for a Strategic topic Manager in Sustainability for total Inter IKEA.
We are seeking a Strategic Topic Manager who will be responsible to lead and continuously develop the current and future strategic topic areas led from Supply on behalf of total Inter IKEA Group, impacting and transforming the entire IKEA value chain and franchise system taking both risks and opportunities into consideration.
Through a holistic view and common narrative of interconnected strategic topics securing a sequenced and prioritized integration of all Strategic topic areas into relevant business development. This through clear and effective ambitions, commitments and goals ensuring the involvement of all Inter IKEA businesses for successful deployment. Make the highly complicated and complex Strategic topic area agendas and their interconnectedness understandable for respective business when making their business decisions for higher effectiveness and efficiency. The successful candidate will enable all Inter IKEA businesses to act on the sustainability strategy and future-proof the business while securing the license to operate.
Job Description
To be successful in this role we believe that you are able to:
Lead and develop the current and future portfolio of strategic topics led from Supply on behalf of totality impacting the entire IKEA value chain and franchise system.
Identify strategic movements for the full portfolio of Strategic topics to reach set goals as input to each Inter IKEA organisation to act on and secure no conflicting goals across the Strategic topics.
Work closely together with Impact & Assessment, Partnerships & Engagement, and the Inter IKEA organisations to act on the double-materiality assessments in each Strategic topic area and continuously evaluate the Strategic topics portfolio relevance.
Oversee the development of common methodologies, goals, and KPIs to measure performance of all strategic topics jointly and secure that external standards and frameworks are translated into an IKEA context together with Impact & Assessment, Business navigation and Legal in a coherent way.
Secure a consistent way of working across the Strategic topics both for the development agenda and implementation in the business, finding synergies and eliminating overlaps, and develop and challenge the Strategic topic areas for continuous development and impact.
Be spokesperson for the combined Strategic topic areas in internal and external engagements and be strong in stakeholder management and engagement within the business to secure needed movements.
Responsible for recruitment, competence development, performance management, retention, and succession plans for the leaders and specialists in the team.
Qualifications
For being successful in this role we believe that you have:
University degree in business or sustainability science or relevant senior experience
Minimum 10 years' experience in senior leadership positions, preferably last 5 years within IKEA, in complex business environment
Fluent in high level business English, written and oral communication
Proven track record of successful interdependent leadership, change management and stakeholder management within complex topics, preferably within sustainability
Application and practicalities
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see for IKEA connected to the strategic topics?
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Additional Information
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Christina Niemelä Ström at Christina.Niemela@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People & Culture Specialist Ellinor Asschier at ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
