Strategic Sourcing Consultant
2025-12-20
Professional Galaxy is looking for an experienced and business-driven Strategic Sourcing Consultant with interest in complex projects in a fast-growing environment. You are skilled in negotiating complex contracts and thrive on building and nurturing relationships with both suppliers and internal stakeholders.
As a Strategic Sourcing Consultant, you are responsible for driving strategic sourcing activities for the business area's development projects. The main focus of the position is to ensure a competitive Supplier set-up for each specific project and program; to secure a successful launch of the same; and be responsible for establishing and carrying out a competitive life cycle solution. Your responsibilities will also include setting up contractual agreements; sourcing materials and services as well as continuously building, governing and improving Supplier relationships/cooperation.In this critical role, you might also be assigned to specific projects; such as localization to set up supply chains in strategic countries supporting sales and industrial cooperation; or conducting analysis of strategic make-buy projects.
Your profile:We are looking for a committed and driven individual who thrives in a dynamic fast-growing environment and enjoys making a difference. With your strong business understanding and customer focus, you combine strategic thinking with the ability to act and deliver results. You are a true team player with excellent interpersonal communication skills and create positive energy around you. The role involves travel to client's offices and suppliers, both nationally and internationally.
We are looking for you who have:* Extensive 5-10 years of experience in strategic sourcing* The ability to develop suitable contracts to support the commercial intent* Legal and commercial interest as well as relevant experience* Experience in driving effective supplier relations* Proven ability to make decisions even without having all facts at hand* Strong commitment and a result-driven mindset, with the ability to generate energy within teams* Previous experience from an industrial or technology-driven company* Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
Meriting experiences:* A degree in engineering or equivalent education* Background in strategic procurement within a technical environment* Good knowledge of management systems, Code of Conduct, IFS, etc.
Full-time on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Language: Swedish, English
