Strategic Service Designer
2025-03-26
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What you will do
We are looking for a driven Service Designer who is passionate about innovation and creating impactful products and services. In this role, you will be a key player in Telenor's most significant innovation and product development initiatives - from identifying problems and opportunities to idea generation, hypothesis building, validation, and seamless handover to implementation and go-to-market.
You will work in a dynamic cross-functional environment, ensuring that new solutions deliver value for both our customers and the organization. Your role will involve collaborating with teams across commercial, product, and IT to balance desirability, viability, and feasibility in all initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
* Plan and execute complex product development and innovation projects, ensuring quality and timely delivery.
* Lead customer journey initiatives to enhance customer experience.
* Conduct hands-on qualitative research, identifying customer needs and pain points, evaluating ideas and concepts, and coordinating research efforts with recruitment/research partners.
* Engage with stakeholders through interviews to gain internal insights and perspectives.
* Facilitate workshops and co-creation/ideation sessions to drive innovation.
* Work closely with cross-functional teams to align solutions with business and customer needs.
* Ensure that new implementations align with strategy and targeted customer experience.
* Present findings and recommendations to key stakeholders in a clear and engaging manner.
Who you are
You have hands-on experience in innovation and product development projects, with a strong ability to balance desirability, viability, and feasibility. You are skilled in applying design thinking methodologies and creating customer journeys, service blueprints, and prototypes for both service and product development. Your expertise includes both qualitative and quantitative research methods, allowing you to:
* Plan and conduct in-depth interviews
* Analyze results and extract key insights
* Translate findings into actionable recommendations
With a structured approach and strong project management skills, you thrive in cross-functional environments and understand the importance of integrating different perspectives.
You have:
* A relevant educational background in service design, innovation, behavioral sciences, or business economics (or other relevant field)
* At least five years of relevant work experience
* Previous consultancy experience or knowledge of the telecom industry (a plus)
We are looking for someone with:
* A hands-on mindset, curiosity, and a strong drive for learning
* An analytical and structured approach to problem-solving
* A proactive and self-driven attitude with a strong sense of ownership
* Passion for understanding customer needs and delivering real value
* Adaptability and resilience to navigate changing conditions
* Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
* Excellent communication skills to engage effectively with diverse stakeholders
Join us in shaping the future of telecom services at Telenor!
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact Helena Antefelt, Helena.antefelt@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
