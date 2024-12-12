Strategic Purchaser, indirect material
Roxtec International AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskrona
2024-12-12
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible systems are used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for procurement? Roxtec is expanding and we are looking for a talented Strategic Purchaser to focus on indirect material. Join us to contribute to our mission of protecting life and assets while driving operational efficiency.
The position
As a Strategic Purchaser - Indirect Materials, you will be responsible for managing procurement related to production investments, consultant contracts, IT services, and other indirect categories. Your role will include developing sourcing strategies, optimizing supplier relationships, and ensuring cost-effective and high-quality solutions that support Roxtec's growth.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and implement strategies for indirect material procurement, focusing on quality, service and cost-efficiency.
• Identify and manage key suppliers for production equipment, consultancy services, IT solutions and more.
• Lead negotiations and manage contracts to secure favorable terms while maintaining compliance.
• Analyze market trends, assess risks, and identify opportunities for cost reduction without compromising on service and quality.
• Ensure all procurement activities comply with Roxtec policies, ethical standards and legal requirements. Proactively manage supply chain risks to maintain high service and quality standards.
• Work closely with internal teams to align procurement activities with company goals.
Qualifications
• A degree in supply chain management, business administration, or a related field, or relevant experience in strategic purchasing or procurement
• Minimum 5 years of experience in strategic purchasing or procurement
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Driver's license (B)
• Strong negotiation and contract management skills
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities
• Proficiency in procurement software and Microsoft Office Suite
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Strategic thinker with a focus on long-term goals
• Highly organized with strong attention to detail
• Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities, ensuring service and quality are never compromised
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural for you as well. Feel free to read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were established about 30 years ago and still serve as guidelines for our operations. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that each of us, individually and together, contributes to Roxtec's success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/).
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona.
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Frida Sanjiva, Global Sourcing Manager, +46 733 31 32 91 (tel:+46733%2031%2032%2091), or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-01-12. Ersättning
enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE24-37". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063) Jobbnummer
9057559