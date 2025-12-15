Strategic Purchaser
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for procurement? Roxtec is expanding and we are looking for a talented Strategic Purchaser to focus on indirect material and investments. Join us to contribute to our mission of protecting life and assets while driving operational efficiency.
About Roxtec
The position
We are looking for a Strategic Purchaser with a focus on indirect materials and investments. In this role, you will manage procurement for production investments, consultant contracts, IT services, and other indirect categories. You will develop sourcing strategies, build strong supplier relationships, and secure cost-effective, high-quality solutions that support Roxtec's growth.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and implement strategies for indirect material procurement with a focus on quality, service, and cost-efficiency.
• Identify and manage key suppliers for production equipment, consultancy services, IT solutions, and more.
• Lead negotiations and manage contracts to secure favorable terms while ensuring compliance.
• Analyze market trends, assess risks, and identify opportunities for cost reduction without compromising service or quality.
• Ensure all procurement activities comply with Roxtec policies, ethical standards, and legal requirements.
• Collaborate closely with internal teams to align procurement activities with company goals.
Qualifications
Degree in supply chain management, business administration, or a related field - or equivalent experience in strategic purchasing/procurement.
• Minimum 5 years of experience in strategic purchasing or procurement.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
• Driver's license (B).
• Strong negotiation and contract management skills.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
• Proficiency in procurement software and Microsoft Office Suite.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Strategic thinker with a focus on long-term goals.
• Highly organized with strong attention to detail.
• Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities without compromising service or quality.
What we offer
• A global workplace with local connection - become a part of an international company operating in more than 80 markets, while enjoying a strong sense of community and culture
• Opportunities to grow and develop - join a fast-growing organization that invests in your personal and professional development.
• An inclusive and dynamic work environment - experience a culture built on collaboration, where speed, simplicity, and flexibility are guiding principles.
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Frida Sanjiva, Global Sourcing Manager, +46 733 31 32 91, or Jakob Somehagen, HR Business Partner, +46 733 15 53 11. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2026-01-11.
