Marketing Deployment Executive in Malmö
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British American Tobacco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
, Ulricehamn
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Marketing Deployment Executive will be responsible for translating brand plans into actionable marketing initiatives, working closely with internal teams and external partners to deliver activations across multiple channels.
You will oversee activations end-to-end, applying insights from each campaign to enhance future marketing initiatives, lead forward-looking strategies, unlock growth opportunities, and collaborate across teams to bring our vision of A Better Tomorrow to life.
If you're passionate about turning brand strategies into impactful marketing activations and making a real difference in a dynamic industry - this is your opportunity!
Your key responsibilities will include:
Own channel marketing deployment plans (offline and digital) aligned to brand plans and cycle objectives across Acquisition, Conversion and Retention.
Define activity KPIs, track performance and report results and insights into marketing drumbeats and post implementation reviews.
Lead hands-on deployment of marketing activations across brands and projects within the channel scope.
Brief, manage and challenge creative, media, production and deployment agencies to ensure timely, high-quality and cost-efficient execution.
Own channel budget management, spend tracking, financial reporting and invoice control.
Drive execution across offline & digital ecosystems.
Plan and deploy event and experiential marketing activations in collaboration with internal stakeholders and external partners, ensuring brand consistency, high-quality execution and delivery against agreed objectives
Comply and implement activities in accordance with the rules of laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, safety at work and fire protection, and internal EHS or Sustainability standards and procedures.
What are we looking for?
• 3+ years of experience in marketing deployment, activation, digital marketing, trade marketing or a similar role.
• Proven experience operating in a multi-brand and/or multi-category environment; FMCG experience strongly preferred.
• Demonstrated hands-on experience deploying marketing plans across digital and physical consumer touchpoints.
• Strong understanding of key marketing principles: consumer needs, consumer behaviours and journeys, activation channels (particularly digital) & touchpoints.
• Strong understanding of consumer journeys and activation mechanics across A-C-R.
• Proven ability to manage multiple projects and campaigns in parallel within a fast-moving environment.
• Experience briefing, managing and challenging agencies (creative, media, production, deployment).
• Clear execution mindset, with a strong focus on delivery quality, consistency and results.
• Resilience and adaptability, with an ability to work in a fast-paced highly regulated environment.
• Strong project management skills (collaboration & teamwork) with multiple markets in scope. Ability to maintain focus on several projects at the same time and effective planning/prioritisation skills.
• Full professional proficiency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
In BAT Sweden we strive to create a smokeless reality on a day-to-day basis. If you wonder how we are getting there, please take a look at the OMNI report - a comprehensive study done to analyse the current market trends in tobacco harm reduction.
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28
E-post: dominik_wudarczyk@bat.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9937659