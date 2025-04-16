Strategic Purchaser
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ängelholm
2025-04-16
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Koenigsegg, we push the boundaries of innovation, delivering cutting-edge, sustainable everlasting creations that embody the perfect fusion of advanced technology, high performance, and environmental responsibility, while inspiring the world with uncompromising craftsmanship and design that acts as a catalyst for inspired individuals to pursue their dreams and thereby making the world a better place for everyone
The Role
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Strategic Purchaser to join our procurement team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in strategic sourcing, supplier management, and cost optimization. As a Strategic Purchaser, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient and cost-effective procurement of goods and services necessary for our operations.
Key Responsibilities
- Strategic Sourcing: Develop and implement strategic sourcing plans to meet the company's procurement needs. This includes identifying potential suppliers, evaluating their capabilities, and selecting the best options based on quality, cost, and reliability.
- Supplier Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers. Negotiate contracts, manage supplier performance, and ensure compliance with terms and conditions. Address any issues or disputes that arise to maintain smooth operations.
- Market Analysis: Monitor market trends, industry developments, and supplier performance. Use this information to make informed decisions about sourcing strategies and to identify opportunities for cost savings and process improvements.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with other departments, such as engineering, production, logistics, and finance, to understand their procurement needs and ensure that sourcing strategies align with overall business objectives.
- Cost Optimization: Continuously seek opportunities to reduce costs without compromising on quality. This includes negotiating better terms with suppliers, finding alternative sources, and improving procurement processes.
- Risk Management: Identify potential risks in the supply chain and develop strategies to mitigate them. This includes ensuring that suppliers have contingency plans in place and that the company is not overly reliant on any single supplier.
- Reporting and Analysis: Prepare regular reports on procurement activities, supplier performance, and market trends. Use data and analytics to drive decision-making and to demonstrate the value of the procurement function to the organization.
Skills & Requirements
We are looking for a passionate, results-driven individual with hands-on execution skills. You should be an open-minded self-starter, able to adapt, improvise, and solve problems independently while managing multiple tasks. Handling urgent requests and mitigating unforeseen problems creatively and effectively is essential. An engineering background is highly beneficial.
You value close collaboration with suppliers and actively work on improving relationships and business outcomes. You thrive in a cross-functional, team-oriented environment where learning and development are key to success.
Qualifications:
- Master's or bachelor's degree in Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
- 5 years of experience in Strategic Sourcing, preferably in the automotive industry or related areas.
- Excellent negotiation and relationship-building skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Project management experience is a plus.
- Proficiency in procurement software and tools.
- Advanced English communication skills, both oral and written.
- Strong business acumen.
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Join Koenigsegg and play a crucial role in shaping the future of high-performance automotive innovation.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
9291853